PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Commonwealth Court judge has denied a request by UPMC to keep Highmark from participating in an upcoming hearing.
At issue was whether the June 30 consent decree deadline should be extended to allow Highmark customers to use UPMC facilities at the current rates.
UPMC didn’t want Highmark to participating in the hearing, arguing that the case was between the attorney general and UPMC.
However, Attorney General Josh Shapiro opposed that request. He says that Highmark is a key part of the case.
The hearing will resume on Monday morning.