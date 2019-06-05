  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 35½ to 90 years in a kidnapping and shooting that authorities called a botched execution attempt.

Twenty-eight-year-old Keith Rosario was sentenced Monday in Washington County on February convictions of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

Washington County prosecutors said Rosario kidnapped the 32-year-old man in September 2017 and shot him in the head, but the victim survived, dove into a pond and swam away.

Rosario read a statement accusing prosecutors of having “fabricated other charges” to enhance his sentence.

He said, “I am a good person. I have a kind heart and I am family-oriented.” Rosario did not take responsibility for the shooting, but said he has “remorse for my family, for my kids, for not being there for them.”

