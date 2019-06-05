  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Arrest, Local News, Local TV, North Side, North Side Shooting, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested an Arlington man today for a fatal shooting that took place on the North Side in May.

Matthew Lambert, 22, allegedly shot Tre Valorie on May 8 multiple times.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Government Website)

Police discovered Valorie in a vehicle parked in a lot near Woods Run Avenue and Central Avenue. Valorie was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lambert was arrested on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation.

Police say he is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail on other charges.

