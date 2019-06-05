Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested an Arlington man today for a fatal shooting that took place on the North Side in May.
Matthew Lambert, 22, allegedly shot Tre Valorie on May 8 multiple times.
Police discovered Valorie in a vehicle parked in a lot near Woods Run Avenue and Central Avenue. Valorie was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Lambert was arrested on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation.
Police say he is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail on other charges.