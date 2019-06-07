



NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — A lot more information has come out about the shooting that took the life of Tre Valorie at the beginning of May. Police said Matthew Lambert, 22, stalked his ex-girlfriend relentlessly. They had a child together and he didn’t like it that she was seeing Valorie. Police said Lambert sent her hundreds of threatening texts saying things like:

“I’m destroyed because of you…if I can’t have you no one can.” “Yo I swear to God if your with Tre right now I’m going to “expletive” snap.” He also sent a text just four days before the shooting stating:

“Something bad is bout to happen…I don’t know…I can feel it.”

The night of the shooting, police said Valorie and his girlfriend stopped at Tramp’s in the West End first. Lambert showed up there and wanted to speak to Valorie outside. They talked outside and police say Lambert told Valorie he was going to pay someone $4,000 to shoot Valorie. After that, the couple left and stopped at another bar before getting to Rumerz in Brighton Heights.

Surveillance video showed at least two other people in the car with Lambert when he drove past Rumerz before the shooting…

After the shooting police found a GPS tracker under the car Valorie and his girlfriend were in. Police believe Lambert put the GPS there so he could track his ex-girlfriend and see who she was with and that’s how police believe he found the couple at Rumerz that night.

After reviewing the surveillance video, police determined that two people fired shots that night. KDKA reached out to Pittsburgh Police to see if anyone else will be charged in this case. KDKA has yet to hear back.

Lambert is behind bars facing multiple charges including homicide.