PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Glassport man accused of shooting both his dogs in a dump, killing one and maiming the other, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.
Quincy Cowans, 28, entered a guilty plea in court on Thursday.
He is charged with shooting his dogs at the Glassport Dump last December. One was found dead, buried under cinderblocks.
“The story that I got was that the dogs had been fighting, so he took the dogs and said that he would take care of it,” Animal Control officer Dawn Wiechler said back in December.
The other dog, named Sampson, was suffering from three bullet wounds. Animal control officers said he was shot in the head, including a bullet that went through his eye. Surgeons eventually had to remove that eye.
Cowans was sentenced to five-years’ probation and will also have to pay $2,000 in restitution, some of which will go towards Sampson’s medical bills.
He is also not allowed to own any animals for the next 10 years.
Following his recovery, Sampson was adopted into another home.