  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alligator, Carrick, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

CARRICK (KDKA) — Another alligator was captured near Pittsburgh.

Saturday afternoon, police were called to the 300 block East Agnew Avenue after someone spotted the reptile near their house at approximately 6:15 p.m.

According to police, the alligator was about 2 1/2 feet long and was on the porch of a residence. Officers then put it in a box and transported it to the Zone 3 headquarters.

From there, animal care and control officers transported it to Humane Animal Rescue in the East End.

A neighbor believes that it was someone’s pet.

Police are investigating, but don’t believe the alligator is related to the two previous alligator incidents that have taken place over the past month.

This is the second alligator that’s been found in three days in Pittsburgh, as one was found Thursday in Beechview.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s