CARRICK (KDKA) — Another alligator was captured near Pittsburgh.
Saturday afternoon, police were called to the 300 block East Agnew Avenue after someone spotted the reptile near their house at approximately 6:15 p.m.
According to police, the alligator was about 2 1/2 feet long and was on the porch of a residence. Officers then put it in a box and transported it to the Zone 3 headquarters.
From there, animal care and control officers transported it to Humane Animal Rescue in the East End.
A neighbor believes that it was someone’s pet.
Police are investigating, but don’t believe the alligator is related to the two previous alligator incidents that have taken place over the past month.
This is the second alligator that’s been found in three days in Pittsburgh, as one was found Thursday in Beechview.