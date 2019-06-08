  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh gang member pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.

The Department of Justice said Rashem Littleberry, 29, pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 6, after the FBI and DEA initiated a wiretrap investigation.

Their investigation targeted the West Ends gang, the Greenway Boy Killas (GBK) and alleged drug trafficking in the area.

Officials say the investigation followed Littleberry and his co-conspirators from the end of 2018 to June of last year.

Littleberry pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

The FBI and DEA say they lead the investigation with help from other Pittsburgh agencies like the Pittsburgh Police, State Police and several local police departments.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

