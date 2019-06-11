PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After extensive lines for ‘Pay Your Age’ day forced Build-A-Bear to turn guests away last year, the workshop doing the deal again — but this time, you need a ticket.
#BREAKING NEWS! 🎉 Introducing the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes and Pay Your Age Limited Ticket Offer! Enter online by 6/16 for a chance to receive a ticket to #PAYYOURAGE or win a birthday party experience! Learn more US: https://t.co/m4Q7xhwtNu UK: https://t.co/goLSPmJfCu pic.twitter.com/jZ0ZVqIwlX
— Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) June 11, 2019
Guests can enter for a chance to build a furry friend and pay the number of years they’ve lived by signing in — or signing up — for a Build-A-Bear Workshop Bonus Club account, which is free.
Then, after completing a birthday profile on their account, Build-A-Bear says Bonus Club members can enter for a chance to win a ‘Pay Your Age’ ticket or a birthday party experience worth $250.
Build-A-Bear says 10 winners will be chosen for the birthday party experience and more than 200,000 people across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom will receive a ticket.
The tickets will be valid either through June 24 to June 26 or June 26 through June 28. The exact dates will be printed on the ticket.
Entries will be accepted until just before midnight on Sunday, June 16. For more information and to enter, click here.