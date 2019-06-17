CLAIRTON (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is inspecting the Clairton Coke Works facility following an early morning fire.
According to the Health Department, U.S. Steel reported the electrical equipment fire broke just before 4:45 a.m.
As a result of the fire, health officials say there may be elevated levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in the air. They say people with respiratory issues, as well as the elderly and children could be impacted.
However, they say that “there is no need for residents to take specific precautions at this time.”
The Health Department says the fire is now out, but two of three control rooms remain shut down because of it.
Control Room 1 has resumed normal operations, but Control Rooms 2 and 5 are closed. Those rooms hold equipment and controls for cleaning coke oven gases, the Health Department said.
The same rooms were closed following a fire last Christmas Eve. After that fire, people who live in the Mon Valley were urged to limit their outdoor activities due to air quality concerns.
