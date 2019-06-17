



PARKER, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Armstrong and Butler counties Sunday.

According to National Weather Service officials, the EF1 tornado had wind speeds of up to 105 miles per hour and touch down near and in Parker, Pennsylvania.

The storm ripped off the roof of a home built in 1824.

The high wind gusts scattered parts of the roof in a neighbor’s yards and across the street.

“We were headed down to the basement and we heard something hit the home. It was really loud,” resident Jennifer Baston said.

George Say lives in the Butler County section of the Parker community. He watched the storm on his home security camera.

“I started watching out this way, and I could hear the roar coming, and I told my wife, ‘Get in, it’s a tornado,’” he said.

Outside, Say’s gazebo was turned on its side and several trees near the back of his home were knocked down.

Across the street, a large tree split his neighbor’s garage.

The National Weather Service says they’ll be releasing more information when it’s available.