



PARKER, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service is surveying the damage following weekend storms that rolled through Armstrong and Butler counties.

It’s easy to see the damage caused by Sunday’s storms. The strong winds uprooted trees, brought down power lines, even knocked down an emergency services communication tower.

Much of it is located in the city of Parker in Armstrong County. Some people who live there say they believe a tornado tore through the area.

We will be heading the Parker PA area Monday to determine if a tornado produced the damage to all the trees and several farm buildings. #pawx #tornado — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 17, 2019

“This was my mother’s house. This is the oldest house in Parker. It was built in 1824,” said Jennifer Baston.

She says she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to replace the slate roof on her home. The high wind gusts scattered parts of the roof in her neighbor’s yards and across the street.

“We were headed down to the basement and we heard something hit the home. It was really loud,” Baston said.

George Say lives in the Butler County section of the Parker community. He watched the storm on his home security camera.

“I started watching out this way, and I could hear the roar coming, and I told my wife, ‘Get in, it’s a tornado,’” he said.

Outside, Say’s gazebo was turned on its side and several trees near the back of his home were knocked down.

Across the street, a large tree split his neighbor’s garage.

Just a few feet away, a Butler County Emergency Services tower lay on its side.

Say says he’s lived in this area for 54 years, and this storm was the most severe he’s ever seen.

“You can just see almost a circle, the way these trees are laying down, so that’s why I feel certain it was a tornado,” he said.