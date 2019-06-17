



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, hello there rain, you’re late.

For some, Sunday was rainy and storm filled, but no one saw the impacts of rain that looked likely at times last week. Sure, there were signs late that this rain may be more localized, but still, yesterday’s weather was so nice to so many.

Rain chances are now here for today, and they are looking to stick around through at least Tuesday morning.

For that reason a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area through 2 a.m. Wednesday. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says that’s due to saturated ground and additional rain amounts of 2-3 inches possible.

It does appear we will also see some significant breaks from the rain at times as well. Most of the afternoon today is expected to be dry before another round of rain arrives overnight, similar to what occurred early this morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs today will be on the cool side with a high of only around 73 degrees expected. Winds will be variable in the morning hours and out of the southwest at a leisurely 4-8 mph this afternoon.

Highs will be back in the mid- to upper-70s for Tuesday night. It will be warmer Wednesday, with another solid rain chance on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are looking dry.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.