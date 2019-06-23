PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Clemente Museum got a brand new addition earlier this week, a mural of the former Pirates star.
Once the painting of Clemente was complete, the public was invited to put their own message on the mural and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto added his own.
“Got to leave a message on the new mural @ClementeMuseum. Still 3 more days of work until completion. The message? One I believe Roberto would agree. – #BeKind,” the mayor said in a tweet.
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 23, 2019
The museum held an open house along with a Sunday brunch this past weekend to celebrate the new mural on the side of the building.