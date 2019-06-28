



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Environmental Protection Agency has signed a final rule that will no longer require Allegheny County to use the more expensive summer gas blend.

Previously, rules were in place to control gasoline volatility during the summer months in an area around Pittsburgh that affected seven counties.

The EPA says these rules were approved federally more than 20 years ago as part of a plan to help Allegheny County and the Pittsburgh area reduce pollution.

These rules said that Allegheny County could only sell summer blend gasoline in the summer, which is more expensive than winter blend gasoline.

In May, a waiver was in place to lift the requirement that said summer blend gasoline had to be sold.

This waiver was issued because of a supply problem, but now the requirement that prompted the waiver has been removed by this final rule.

This new final rule will become effective when it’s approved by the Federal Register. The EPA says it expects this to happen in a couple of weeks.

Overall, this will save the Pittsburgh area money on gas this summer.