BEAVER FALLS (KDKA)– Tyrone Zeigler, a New Brighton resident, has been raising money for almost two years to restore the Tigerland Wave Pool in Beaver Falls.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, alongside the Economic Development and Community Development Initiative Program, awarded Zeigler $50,000 to reopen the community pool.
Tigerland Wave Pool closed back in 2003 due to the cost of repairs.
Zeigler, 41, told the Beaver County Times that the money will be used to replace pumps, erect signs and secure a steel beam under the decking at the pool.
Wendy Whelpley, Executive Director of the Beaver Falls Community Development Corporation, told the Beaver County Times that, “We’re very very excited for Tyrone and the wave pool. He’s worked tremendously hard on raising the funds and getting the word out to supporters.”
With two more fundraisers still scheduled, the district hopes to open the pool by next summer.
Until then, Zeigler and community residents post the hashtag, #WeWantOurPoolBack, to show support of the renovations.