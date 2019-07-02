  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beaver Falls, Grant Money, Local News, Tigerland Wave Pool, Tyrone Zeigler


BEAVER FALLS (KDKA)– Tyrone Zeigler, a New Brighton resident, has been raising money for almost two years to restore the Tigerland Wave Pool in Beaver Falls.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, alongside the Economic Development and Community Development Initiative Program, awarded Zeigler $50,000 to reopen the community pool.

Tigerland Wave Pool closed back in 2003 due to the cost of repairs.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Zeigler, 41, told the Beaver County Times that the money will be used to replace pumps, erect signs and secure a steel beam under the decking at the pool.

Related Story: One-Man Project: Beaver Falls Man Intent On Refurbishing Community Wave Pool

Wendy Whelpley, Executive Director of the Beaver Falls Community Development Corporation, told the Beaver County Times that, “We’re very very excited for Tyrone and the wave pool. He’s worked tremendously hard on raising the funds and getting the word out to supporters.”

With two more fundraisers still scheduled, the district hopes to open the pool by next summer.

Until then, Zeigler and community residents post the hashtag, #WeWantOurPoolBack, to show support of the renovations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s