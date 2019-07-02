PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Those 12 people infected with MRSA at Children’s Hospital are six babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and six hospital workers.
They have all been tested and treated. MRSA is a type of bacteria that is resistant to most antibiotics.
UPMC has not indicated what restrictions, if any, are in place at Children’s once visitors and workers are inside the facility, but people seemed to move freely in and out earlier today.
In general settings the bacteria can cause skin infections, but in a healthcare environment like a hospital it can cause bloodstream infections, pneumonia or surgical site infections.
UPMC released this statement: “The health and safety of our patients, staff and visitors is our highest priority. We are doing everything we can do to care for them. UPMC always follows CDC guidelines and isolation protocols and infection control procedures are in place”.
The Allegheny County Health Department has also been notified as well as the State Department of Health.
Generally, someone infected with MRSA stays infected for just under ten days.
