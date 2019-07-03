Filed Under:Severe Storms, Sharpsburg, Storm Damage, Storms, Trees Down


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Another round of storms means more cleanup around the area.

Crews will be out removing downed trees from atop several vehicles on Chapman Street after storms rolled through Sharpsburg Tuesday night.

The damage occurred about 10 to 15 yards from some residences.

According to police, the trees are on private property so there’s not much they can do right now until the business owner arrives.   Then they will start to do the process of chopping up the tree and better assessing the damage.

No one was hurt.

RELATED STORY:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s