PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Another round of storms means more cleanup around the area.
Crews will be out removing downed trees from atop several vehicles on Chapman Street after storms rolled through Sharpsburg Tuesday night.
The damage occurred about 10 to 15 yards from some residences.
According to police, the trees are on private property so there’s not much they can do right now until the business owner arrives. Then they will start to do the process of chopping up the tree and better assessing the damage.
No one was hurt.
