Filed Under:Black & Yellow Sandwich, Local News, Primanti Bros. New Sandwich, Wiz Khalifa


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rapper, Wiz Khalifa, celebrates returning home for his summer concert with a mouth-watering burger.

LiveNation and Primanti Bros. have teamed up with the artist to create the “Black & Yellow” Sandwich.

LiveNation says The “Black & Yellow” Sandwich is a half-pound of Angus sirloin beef, with a quarter pound of roast beef and bacon topped with a special blend of Cheese “Wiz” sauce, French fries, coleslaw, and tomatoes between two thick slices of Italian bread.

All Pittsburgh area Primanti Bros. locations will be selling the burger from Monday, July 8, up until the concert on Saturday, July 20.

Both LiveNation and Primanti Bros. will be at Market Square on Wednesday, July 10 from 1-3 p.m. to distribute the sandwiches.

The 420th person in line will receive four free tickets to see Wiz at The Decent Exposure Tour, with special guests French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods.

