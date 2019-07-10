PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cullen has called it a career.
The team posted a retirement video to Twitter Wednesday looking back on his long 21-year career, which began in 1997.
“Matt Cullen: his story, his words.”
“21 seasons. Over 1,500 NHL games. 3 Stanley Cups. Congratulations on a great career, Cully!”
Cullen, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, played 1,516 games in his career, scoring 266 goals and 465 assists for 731 points. Cullen played for multiple teams in his career including the Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators.
He recently eclipsed 1,500 NHL games this past season with the Penguins.
“Thanks for taking me along for the ride…. 🙏🏻 love you and can’t put into words how proud I am of you❤️❤️❤️”
“Congrats on your retirement Cully! What an honor it was #7”
https://twitter.com/jakenbake20/status/1148990580602658818