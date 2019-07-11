PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who pleaded no contest in connection to the death of her son avoided the death penalty.
Christian Clark was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, plus an additional 7-14 years. Prosecutors say Clark smothered her 17-month-old son and sent videos of the child’s body to the boys’s father.
Clark avoided the death penalty after agreeing to a plea deal in April.
Her son, Andre Price III, died in November 2016.
According to the criminal complaint, Clark was having a fight with the child’s father via text message. She accused him of cheating on her.
During that conversation, police say Clark allegedly sent a video of the child’s lifeless body and admitted to smothering him on an air mattress.
Investigators say Clark also threatened the life of the boy’s 2-year-old sister, Angel.