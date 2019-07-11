SEVERE WEATHER:Heavy Downpours Flood Major Roadways And More
Filed Under:Camerin Caldwell, Fourth of July, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Camerin Caldwell in connection to the double shooting that took place in the Cultural District July 4.

Caldwell, 18 of the North Side, is being charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and firearms violations.

Photo Credit: City of Pittsburgh

Caldwell is described as 5’3″ with a stocky build and is known to frequent the North Side and Arlington.

He is being considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED STORIES:

  • Two Teens Wounded In Shooting After Downtown Fireworks
  • City Officials Looking Into Additional Safety Plans Following Post-Fireworks Shooting

    • Anyone with information is being asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (412)-323-7161.

    Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s