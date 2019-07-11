Comments
Two Teens Wounded In Shooting After Downtown Fireworks
City Officials Looking Into Additional Safety Plans Following Post-Fireworks Shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Camerin Caldwell in connection to the double shooting that took place in the Cultural District July 4.
Caldwell, 18 of the North Side, is being charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and firearms violations.
Caldwell is described as 5’3″ with a stocky build and is known to frequent the North Side and Arlington.
He is being considered armed and dangerous.
RELATED STORIES:
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (412)-323-7161.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details