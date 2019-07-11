



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If a Felipe Vazquez trade would happen, the Pirates are looking for multiple top prospects in return for the closer.

According to MLB.com insider Jon Morosi, Pittsburgh is still on the fence whether or not they would be willing to part with Vazquez, who is signed to a very team friendly deal for the next few years. But if the Dodgers really want the All-Star closer, expect a big return for Vazquez.

“How high is #Pirates price on Felipe Vázquez? Sources say Pittsburgh likely would ask #Dodgers for *at least* two of the Keibert Ruiz/Gavin Lux/Dustin May/Will Smith group if talks ever advanced. (And one source said Pirates remain unsure if they sell at all.) @MLB @MLBNetwork”

How high is #Pirates price on Felipe Vázquez? Sources say Pittsburgh likely would ask #Dodgers for *at least* two of the Keibert Ruiz/Gavin Lux/Dustin May/Will Smith group if talks ever advanced. (And one source said Pirates remain unsure if they sell at all.) @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 10, 2019

Morosi says the Pirates would want at least two of the Dodgers top prospects in exchange for Vazquez’s services. It was reported in late June that Los Angeles was very interested in acquiring the All-Star.

This season, the closer is 2-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 20 saves with 38.1 innings of work. He has also struck out 60 batters in 2019.

Vazquez has been an All-Star for the last two seasons. He is set to make $4.5 million this season, $5.75 million in 2020, and $7.75 million in 2021. There are also two team option years worth paydays of $10 million apiece.

According to MLB Pipeline, Catcher Keibert Ruiz is the team’s top prospect, with infielder Gavin Lux the 2nd best future player in the organization. Right-handed pitcher Dustin May is third on the list, with catcher/third baseman Will Smith in the 4th spot.