



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The U.S. Department of the Interior has added Lawrenceville to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Department of City Planning announced that this new listing honors the neighborhood’s rich history. It was authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

“Lawrenceville was built into one of the city’s greatest neighborhoods through the hard work of generations of those who came before us — our challenge now is to protect it for generations to come,” said District 7 Councilwoman Deb Gross.

Lawrenceville was reportedly founded in 1814, making it one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city of Pittsburgh.

The full National Register nomination document says,”The historic district includes 22 blocks of Butler Street, the neighborhood’s primary commercial corridor; the site of the Civil War-era Allegheny Arsenal, part of which is now a public park, and remaining resources associated with this complex; industrial and institutional resources that provided employment and medical and educational services to the community in the 19th and 20th centuries; churches; two cemeteries,” and much more.

The nomination was drafted by Angelique Bamberg, an employee of Clio Consulting, Jesse Belfast of Michael Baker International, and Carol Peterson, the late Lawrenceville historian, and writer who died of cancer back in 2017.

This listing is only an honor and will not affect any private property owners in the district.