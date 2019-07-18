



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot enough for ya?

The answer is likely “yes.”

The problem is that the temperatures are expected to rise even more. You couple even hotter temperatures with the humidity we have been experiencing, and it is going to be downright awful for the next few days.

Heat Indicies, or what it feels like, will reach toward, and possibly exceed 100°! When you have a heat index of 100° to 104°, the National Weather Service issues a “Heat Advisory”. That is what most of the Pittsburgh region will be under from Noon Friday until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

When the Heat Index reaches 105° or greater, and “Excessive Heat Warning” is issued.

That type of warning surrounds us.

Now, the impacts of our 100° to 104° “feels like” temperatures are not lessened by being categorized as an advisory.

It will still be dangerously hot and humid and you should do your best to limit your time in the heat and humidity. There are cooling centers available in Pittsburgh, should you find it difficult to escape the heat, and Lyft is offering free rides to these centers. You can get more information here.

This heat and humidity are expected to last through the weekend.

A cold front, late Sunday, will start to push these extreme conditions aside. Next week actually looks very nice, with several days of sunshine and much more comfortable temperatures. Until then, though, the heat is on.