PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several roads and bridges will be closed leading into the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday due to the funeral procession and proceeding for fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.
The Pennsylvania State Police say road and bridge closures will be in place starting Tuesday morning.
Inbound HOV lanes will be open with no occupancy restrictions for traffic during this time.
The Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT say they advise commuters to avoid these areas in the morning hours.
These following areas will be closed:
- Fort Duquesne Bridge
- SR 65 Inbound in the area of the West End Bridge
- SR 279 Onramp to Ft. Duquesne Bridge
- Fort Pitt Tunnel and Bridge inbound to SR 376 E and the E. Carson-Ft. Pitt Bridge Onramp
- Grant St. Access to SR 376 E
- SR 376 E between Downtown and Oakland Exits
State Police and PennDOT advise avoiding these areas:
- Oakland Area, particularly Forbes/Fifth Ave.
- North Shore Area
