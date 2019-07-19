Comments
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A New Kensington man wanted in relation to a fatal Fayette County shooting has been arrested.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Omari Parker Jr. was charged with criminal homicide and robbery for a 2018 shooting that killed one person in Vanderbilt.
They say the Fugitive Task Force had information that Parker may be in a Monroeville hotel.
The Task Force, assisted by local law enforcement, helped apprehend Parker without incident.
