MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A New Kensington man wanted in relation to a fatal Fayette County shooting has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Omari Parker Jr. was charged with criminal homicide and robbery for a 2018 shooting that killed one person in Vanderbilt.

They say the Fugitive Task Force had information that Parker may be in a Monroeville hotel.

The Task Force, assisted by local law enforcement, helped apprehend Parker without incident.

