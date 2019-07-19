



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You can now apply to adopt Pickles, a cat injured in a horrific case of animal cruelty.

In a video posted to Humane Animal Rescue’s Facebook, the chief veterinary officer says Pickles is doing “wonderfully” and will be available for adoption around July 21.

She says Pickles is getting used to using just three of her legs, and she’s drinking and eating like a healthy and happy cat should.

The Facebook post says “Pickles is recovering like a champ.”

Pickles was brought into the Humane Animal Rescue with a missing paw last weekend. Once workers inspected the wound, they realized that firecrackers had been tied to her front paw with rubber bands.

Since posting Pickles’ story to Facebook, hundreds of phone calls and messages on social media have been coming into the Humane Animal Rescue, all wanting to adopt Pickles.

And now, those calls are answered as Pickles’ adoption application is posted online.

The adoptions team will look at qualified applicants and choose one at random so Pickles can find her forever home.

You can use the online application to apply to adopt her.