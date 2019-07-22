  • KDKA TVOn Air

PLUM (KDKA) — A famous Plum native is jumping in to help his hometown in a time of need.

Pat McAfee started a GoFundMe to help assist the families and organizations impacted by the recent flooding in Plum, announced Monday on Twitter.

The Plum High School graduate and former West Virginia standout punter said in the GoFundMe that he will match contributions up to $15,000.

He also said to leave a comment on the page if you know a family or organization that needs monetary assistance to get “back on their feet.”

On Monday, the Allegheny County swift-water response team rescued at least three people at “Plum Creek Estates” in Plum Borough and the surrounding areas.

Officials say all the rain overnight caused waters to rise and neighborhoods to flood.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

