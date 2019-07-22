



PLUM (KDKA) — A famous Plum native is jumping in to help his hometown in a time of need.

Pat McAfee started a GoFundMe to help assist the families and organizations impacted by the recent flooding in Plum, announced Monday on Twitter.

A good bit of my hometown is currently underwater. Flash flooding is wiping out communities. People have had 2 be rescued from their homes & more damage is looming. No clue what the final toll will be but it’s my job 2 help. I’m matching $15K, join me~> https://t.co/CVkxOV7YQK pic.twitter.com/rA0aB93lDp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2019

The Plum High School graduate and former West Virginia standout punter said in the GoFundMe that he will match contributions up to $15,000.

He also said to leave a comment on the page if you know a family or organization that needs monetary assistance to get “back on their feet.”

On Monday, the Allegheny County swift-water response team rescued at least three people at “Plum Creek Estates” in Plum Borough and the surrounding areas.

Officials say all the rain overnight caused waters to rise and neighborhoods to flood.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

