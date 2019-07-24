  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arizona Coyotes, Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who wants to live in Phil Kessel’s old house?

If you do, be prepared to to pay up, as the house has hit the market for $2.1 million dollars. Berkshire Hathaway has been tasked to sell the home for the former Penguin, who was traded to the Arizona Coyotes on June 29th.

The 8,000 square-foot home is located in Marshall Township, and comes complete with five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a four-car garage, ping pong room, pool table room, a home theater, a gym and a wine closet.

The lot sits on a three acre plot in the North Allegheny School District.

Comments