PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who wants to live in Phil Kessel’s old house?
If you do, be prepared to to pay up, as the house has hit the market for $2.1 million dollars. Berkshire Hathaway has been tasked to sell the home for the former Penguin, who was traded to the Arizona Coyotes on June 29th.
The 8,000 square-foot home is located in Marshall Township, and comes complete with five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a four-car garage, ping pong room, pool table room, a home theater, a gym and a wine closet.
The lot sits on a three acre plot in the North Allegheny School District.
