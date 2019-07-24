



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman convicted by a jury for striking and killing a 50-year-old man with her car on Babcock Boulevard was sentenced.

Melinda Gregor, 29, received a mandatory sentence of three to six years in prison for a hit and run that killed Michael Menner in 2017, announced Wednesday by Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

In April, Gregor was found guilty of four charges, including accidents involving death.

According to the criminal complaint, Menner was crossing Babcock Boulevard on December 17, 2017, just before 7 p.m., before he was struck and killed by a white Subaru driving south. The vehicle fled the scene prior to the police arriving.

Soon after the accident, police used surveillance video to determine that Gregor was driving the vehicle and put out a warrant for her arrest.

“My client had no alchohol, she had no drugs in her system,” Gregor’s attorney Phil DiLucente told KDKA. “She thought she hit a deer.”

The complaint said Gregor was picking up a to-go order from a nearby restaurant just before the accident.

The complaint also said Gregor never had a valid driver’s license.

The defense was not allowed to present that Menner was legally drunk when he crossed the road, DiLucente told KDKA.

“If a jury had heard that he was three times the legal limit, it could have completely turned the events,” DiLucente said.