INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA)– Police have identified a man who attempted to steal from two different Walmart stores in Indiana County.
39-year-old, Thomas Earl Kearney, of Altoona, Pa., reportedly attempted to steal approximately $3,649.00 worth of electronic items on May 31, 2019, at the White Township Walmart.
A Walmart employee disrupted the attempt before Kearney could put the items into his vehicle.
On the same day, the suspect attempted to steal again at the Blairsville Walmart. This attempt was also halted by a Walmart employee before he could get away with the items.
He was able to get away, in a white Kia Sportage SUV, before being identified.
On Thursday, June 18, Pennsylvania State Police say Kearney was charged with one count of Retail Thet, Receiving Stolen Property, and Criminal Mischief.
Kearney is currently incarcerated.
