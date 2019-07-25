HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pennsylvania American Water crews will be repairing a water main at along Brownsville Road in Carrick.

The repairs will engulf the intersection of Brownsville Rd. and Becks Run Rd, on Thursday, July 25.

Crews anticipate working through the afternoon.

Pennsylvania American Water advises drivers to find an alternate route, if possible, and use caution when traveling through work zones.

