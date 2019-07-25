PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pennsylvania American Water crews will be repairing a water main at along Brownsville Road in Carrick.
The repairs will engulf the intersection of Brownsville Rd. and Becks Run Rd, on Thursday, July 25.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews are making repairs along southbound Brownsville Rd. at the intersection of Becks Run Rd. in Carrick. Work is expected to continue through the evening rush. We kindly ask drivers to find an alternate route. Thank you for your patience as we make this repair.
— Pennsylvania American Water (@paamwater) July 25, 2019
Crews anticipate working through the afternoon.
Pennsylvania American Water advises drivers to find an alternate route, if possible, and use caution when traveling through work zones.
