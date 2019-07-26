



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Lawrenceville, took to Twitter on Thursday to express her thoughts after she says a white supremacist group posted hateful stickers outside her office building.

Tweets on her account showed two images that read “BETTER DEAD THAN RED” and links to the group Patriot Front.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front is a “white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally” in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017.

Innamorato’s staff says they turned the photos over to community group Lawrenceville United, which then made a report with the FBI, according to our news partner the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We say hate has no home here, but it is here, and it’s up to us to do something about it,” a tweet from Innamorato’s account read. “It’s up to us to fight for a fair and just society and economy where we all thrive. It’s on us to call out bigotry and intolerance. It’s on us to build a future that includes us all.”

An FBI spokesperson said the agency could not confirm or deny that an investigation existed, but encouraged anyone to report these types of incidents, the Post-Gazette reported.

Innamorato was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in November 2018.