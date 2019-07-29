PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After attempting to be a part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, Pat McAfee has landed a pretty similar job with the company.
The Plum High School grad and former NFL Punter will be a color analyst for ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football coverage this upcoming season.
"Ladies and gentlemen… I'm the luckiest dude on earth. Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @espn with @Hasselbeck, @adamamin, and @MollyAMcGrath. We're just getting started beautiful people…"
Ladies and gentlemen… I'm the luckiest dude on earth.
Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath.
We're just getting started beautiful people… pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019
"ESPN Signs @PatMcAfeeShow to Multi-Year Deal; Will work Thursday night CFB games and appear in studio"
ESPN Signs @PatMcAfeeShow to Multi-Year Deal; Will work Thursday night CFB games and appear in studio
more: https://t.co/m8T1911wym pic.twitter.com/JYInZs7ntm
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 29, 2019
"For our brand: Pat McAfee, who considered a return to the NFL, will contribute to ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, as well as make regular appearances on Get Up. McAfee and Matt Hasselbeck are teammates again on Thursdays."
For our brand: Pat McAfee, who considered a return to the NFL, will contribute to ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, as well as make regular appearances on Get Up. McAfee and Matt Hasselbeck are teammates again on Thursdays.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2019
McAfee will also appear in studio for ESPN.
Earlier this year, McAfee attempted to be added as a color analyst to ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage after Jason Witten announced he would be leaving the booth to return to playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.
