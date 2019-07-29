



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After attempting to be a part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, Pat McAfee has landed a pretty similar job with the company.

The Plum High School grad and former NFL Punter will be a color analyst for ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football coverage this upcoming season.

“Ladies and gentlemen… I’m the luckiest dude on earth. Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @espn with @Hasselbeck, @adamamin, and @MollyAMcGrath. We’re just getting started beautiful people…”

Ladies and gentlemen… I'm the luckiest dude on earth. Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath. We're just getting started beautiful people… pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019

“ESPN Signs @PatMcAfeeShow to Multi-Year Deal; Will work Thursday night CFB games and appear in studio”

ESPN Signs @PatMcAfeeShow to Multi-Year Deal; Will work Thursday night CFB games and appear in studio more: https://t.co/m8T1911wym pic.twitter.com/JYInZs7ntm — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 29, 2019

“For our brand: Pat McAfee, who considered a return to the NFL, will contribute to ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, as well as make regular appearances on Get Up. McAfee and Matt Hasselbeck are teammates again on Thursdays.”

For our brand: Pat McAfee, who considered a return to the NFL, will contribute to ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, as well as make regular appearances on Get Up. McAfee and Matt Hasselbeck are teammates again on Thursdays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2019

McAfee will also appear in studio for ESPN.

Earlier this year, McAfee attempted to be added as a color analyst to ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage after Jason Witten announced he would be leaving the booth to return to playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.