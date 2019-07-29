HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ESPN, Indianapolis Colts, NCAA Football, Pat McAfee, Plum High School, West Virginia Football


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After attempting to be a part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, Pat McAfee has landed a pretty similar job with the company.

The Plum High School grad and former NFL Punter will be a color analyst for ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football coverage this upcoming season.

“Ladies and gentlemen… I’m the luckiest dude on earth. Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @espn with @Hasselbeck, @adamamin, and @MollyAMcGrath. We’re just getting started beautiful people…”

“ESPN Signs @PatMcAfeeShow to Multi-Year Deal; Will work Thursday night CFB games and appear in studio”

“For our brand: Pat McAfee, who considered a return to the NFL, will contribute to ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, as well as make regular appearances on Get Up. McAfee and Matt Hasselbeck are teammates again on Thursdays.”

McAfee will also appear in studio for ESPN.

Earlier this year, McAfee attempted to be added as a color analyst to ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage after Jason Witten announced he would be leaving the booth to return to playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments