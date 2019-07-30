BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Regatta Canceled
Filed Under:Euclides Rojas, MLB, MLB News, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and their Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey, the team’s bullpen coach has been suspended two games for an identified violation of his contract.

The club declined to further comment.

The reason for Rojas’ suspension is the same for when the Pirates suspended Keone Kela for two games.

