



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following Thursday night’s boisterous meeting of the Allegheny County Prison Board, Judge David Cashman has resigned as chairman of the Jail Oversight Board.

Members of the LGBTQ community disrupted the meeting and forced its cancellation with sheriff’s deputies arresting two demonstrators.

The protestors say they are angry over what they say is the mistreatment and abuse of transgender prisoners, that message never truly got out.

Despite Cashman saying he wants to hear the group’s concerns in “a reasoned and orderly fashion” he stood up during the protests and left the meeting.

In a letter to the chief judge Friday, Cashman resigned his position.

“It would appear that I have become a lightning rod for the animosity directed at the board by the individuals who purport to represent the transgender population,” the letter read. “We have attempted to accommodate those individuals and their attitude has been antagonistic, vituperative, and vindictive.”

This was the second time in a week that activists disrupted the prison board meeting.