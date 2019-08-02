



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – August is off to a beautiful start, but there is a chance for isolated showers and storms today.

Right now, there’s a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Farmington, Deer Lake and Markleysburg.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Farmington PA, Deer Lake PA, Markleysburg PA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fkHnxUPZE0 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 2, 2019

Pittsburgh is waking up to comfortable temperatures and some clouds. Winds are pushing down the dew point, giving us refreshing, cooler temperatures.

Most of the activity today is going to be down into parts of Virginia and Maryland as we look at spotty and isolated showers this morning.

As we move into the afternoon, the chance for showers increases, threatening to ruin what was a gorgeous start to August yesterday.

Thunderstorms will be scattered around the area this evening, especially south and east of Pittsburgh. The storms will lose steam as the sun begins to set.

KDKA’s Ron Smiley puts the rain chance at 40 percent overall.

The expected high is 86, just a touch warmer than yesterday’s high.

East of Allegheny County and south I-70 have the best chance for rain. Some places along I-80 will have a chance of rain as well.

The weekend is looking mostly dry, with a 20 percent chance of rain tomorrow and a clear forecast on Sunday.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Make sure you get out and enjoy the sunshine because rain will return around the middle of next week.

