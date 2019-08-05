PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is closing I-579 and related ramps overnight for the Urban Connector project.
The overnight closures will last Wednesday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 8.
PennDOT says there will be detours as they do overhead sign and light pole removal work.
On both nights, the closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The expected closures:
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Southbound I-579 will close to traffic at the Sixth Avenue/Seventh Avenue ramp
- The Bedford Avenue ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic
- The 7th Avenue ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic
- The Bigelow Boulevard ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic
Thursday, Aug. 8 — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Northbound I-579 ramp to Seventh Avenue will close to traffic
- 15 minute closures of northbound I-579 approaching 7th Avenue
Posted detours:
Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)
- All southbound I-579 traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
- Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
- Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)
- From southbound I-579, trucks will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
- Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
- Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
- Turn left onto Wood Street
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)
- All southbound I-579, traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
- Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
- Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
- 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
- Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
- End detour
Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)
- From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)
- From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street
- Turn right onto Centre Avenue
- Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
- Turn left onto Wood Street
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars)
- From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
- 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
- Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
- End detour
Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Trucks)
- From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street
- Turn right onto Centre Avenue
- Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
- 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
- Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
- End detour
7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)
- From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound
- Continue southbound on Grant Street
- Take the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)
- From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound
- Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
- Turn left onto Wood Street
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge)
- From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound
- Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
- 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
- Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
- End detour
Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)
- From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
- Turn right onto 6th Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)
- From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
- Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
- Turn left onto Wood Street
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
