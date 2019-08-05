



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is closing I-579 and related ramps overnight for the Urban Connector project.

The overnight closures will last Wednesday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 8.

PennDOT says there will be detours as they do overhead sign and light pole removal work.

On both nights, the closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The expected closures:

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-579 will close to traffic at the Sixth Avenue/Seventh Avenue ramp

The Bedford Avenue ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic

The 7th Avenue ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic

The Bigelow Boulevard ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic

Thursday, Aug. 8 — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-579 ramp to Seventh Avenue will close to traffic

15 minute closures of northbound I-579 approaching 7th Avenue

Posted detours:

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

All southbound I-579 traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto Sixth Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From southbound I-579, trucks will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto Sixth Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)

All southbound I-579, traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn left onto Sixth Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street

Turn right onto Centre Avenue

Turn right onto Sixth Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars)

From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge

Turn left onto Grant Street

Turn left onto Sixth Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Trucks)

From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street

Turn right onto Centre Avenue

Turn left onto Sixth Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound

Continue southbound on Grant Street

Take the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound

Turn right onto Sixth Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge)

From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound

Turn left onto Sixth Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)