Filed Under:Detours, I-579, Local TV, PennDOT, road closures, Urban Connector Project


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is closing I-579 and related ramps overnight for the Urban Connector project.

The overnight closures will last Wednesday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 8.

PennDOT says there will be detours as they do overhead sign and light pole removal work.

On both nights, the closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The expected closures: 

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Southbound I-579 will close to traffic at the Sixth Avenue/Seventh Avenue ramp
  • The Bedford Avenue ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic
  • The 7th Avenue ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic
  • The Bigelow Boulevard ramp to southbound I-579 will close to traffic

Thursday, Aug. 8 — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Northbound I-579 ramp to Seventh Avenue will close to traffic
  • 15 minute closures of northbound I-579 approaching 7th Avenue

Posted detours:

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

  • All southbound I-579 traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
  • Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
  • Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
  • Turn left onto Grant Street
  • Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

  • From southbound I-579, trucks will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
  • Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
  • Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
  • Turn left onto Wood Street
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)

  • All southbound I-579, traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
  • Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
  • Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
  • 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
  • Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
  • End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

  • From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge
  • Turn left onto Grant Street
  • Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

  • From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street
  • Turn right onto Centre Avenue
  • Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
  • Turn left onto Wood Street
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars)

  • From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge
  • Turn left onto Grant Street
  • Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
  • 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
  • Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
  • End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Trucks)

  • From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street
  • Turn right onto Centre Avenue
  • Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
  • 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
  • Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
  • End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

  • From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound
  • Continue southbound on Grant Street
  • Take the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

  • From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound
  • Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
  • Turn left onto Wood Street
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge)

  • From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound
  • Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
  • 6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
  • Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
  • End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

  • From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
  • Turn right onto 6th Avenue
  • Turn left onto Grant Street
  • Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

  • From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
  • Turn right onto Sixth Avenue
  • Turn left onto Wood Street
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Comments