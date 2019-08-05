Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It appears President Donald Trump’s visit to Beaver County’s cracker plant is being postponed.
According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the trip is being postponed in wake of the deadly shooting attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.
The visit to Potter Township was planned for Thursday, the Pittsburgh Business Times is reporting.
President Trump was to tour the plant, and then offer remarks regarding his administration’s economic policies and domestic manufacturing.
The Pittsburgh Business Times is reporting that it remains unclear at this point when the visit will be rescheduled.

