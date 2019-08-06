Filed Under:East End Brewing, East Liberty, Local News, Pittsburgh Beer, Troy Hill, You Are Here


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– East End Brewing continues the “You Are Here” series of beers with two of these latest additions.

(Photo Credit: East End Brewing)

RELATED STORY: ‘This Is A Pretty Big Dill:’ East End Brewing, Primanti Bros. Create Pickle Beer

Troy Hill is a sour cheery gose ale that will be released on Friday, August 9. On its release date, Troy Hill can be found at The Pear and the Pickle on 1800 Rialto St. from 5-7 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Pear and the Pickle, courtesy of Joseph Wyman)

East Liberty is a cream ale that will be released the following week on Tuesday, August 13. On its release date, it can be found at the Repair the Wold Sheridan Orchard & Garden.

(Photo Credit: Sheridan Orchard & Garden, courtesy of East End Brewing)

Both new drinks can also be found right at the East End Brewing starting at 4 p.m. on each of its release dates.

The ongoing East End Brewing Program hopes to brew a customized beer for all 90 Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

More information on the events can be found here.

Comments