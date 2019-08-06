



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another prominent athlete in the city joins former Penguins forward Phil Kessel with houses for sale in the Pittsburgh area.

The difference is, this athlete is not leaving town.

Realtor.com reports Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is selling his Hampton home for $2.3 million. That is $400,000 down from the original asking price in June.

The home sits on a five acre lot and includes eight beds and seven and a half bathrooms.

“Golfer or not, Ben Roethlisberger’s home has everything you could ask for. And it could be yours.”

Golfer or not, Ben Roethlisberger's home has everything you could ask for. And it could be yours.https://t.co/Dbw3NShkx6 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 5, 2019

The home includes a pool and spa, a golf simulator, a home theater, dedicated playroom, children’s library, basketball court, outdoor kitchen and koi pond.

Roethlisberger Pool

Roethlisberger Living Room

Roethlisberger Golf simulator

Roethlisberger theater

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is also selling a home in Massachusetts for $39.5 million.

“Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Massachusetts home was briefly listed for sale this morning for $39.5 million. Brady paid $4.5M for the land alone where their custom mansion was built.”

