



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers of the past and present are remembering late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake with heavy hearts.

In a statement, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said his heart and prayers are with Drake’s wife and his family.

He said it’s difficult to put into words the grief of the entire Steelers team.

“Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached,” he said in a statement.

“We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.”

Tomlin said Darryl was a close friend who had a huge impact on his coaching career.

Steelers President Art Rooney II issued a statement announcing the death, saying the team was at a loss of words.

“Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career,” the statement said.

“He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football. Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

To remember the impact Drake left on players, both current and former Steelers are taking to social media.

Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey said his heart is heavy after learning of the news.

My heart is heavy. Today Steeler Nation and the football world lost not only a good coach but a great man. RIP coach Drake. Thanks for always standing on the table for me. pic.twitter.com/kyux9O51Gh — Darrius Heyward-Bey (@theDHB85) August 11, 2019

Former Steeler Mike Wallace expressed his condolences on social media.

RIP Coach Drake good man 🙏🏾 — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) August 11, 2019

Former Steeler and current Arizona Cardinal offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert called Drake one of his all-time favorite coaches.

At a loss for words! One of my all time favorite coaches to be around. Rest easy Coach Drake — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) August 11, 2019

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats said he hated to hear the news about Drake.

Hate to hear the news about Coach Drake. He was a great man and true leader. He will truly be missed. R.I.P. — Arthur Moats (@dabody52) August 11, 2019

