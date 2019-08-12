



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after a video showed him illegally dumping in Penn Hills.

Penn Hills Manager Scott Andrejhak announced Monday that Teron Allen was caught illegally dumping in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The release said Allen unloaded a trailer filled with construction debris and materials, shown by the use of hidden cameras used to identify people illegally dumping.

Dumping in Penn Hills can bring a maximum fine of $2,000, plus the cost of the clean-up.

Allen is being charged by Penn Hills.

“Dumping does not just have one victim – it affects an entire neighborhood,” Andrejhak said in a release “The staff and elected officials at Penn Hills are committed to ending this problem and improving our neighborhoods. Penn Hills will continue to identify and charge individuals that do this in our community.”