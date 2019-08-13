



OKLAHOMA BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a pickup truck that may help them solve a case of arson.

A massive fire destroyed the historic Belvedere Hotel on July 24 in Westmoreland County.

The Belvedere Hotel had sat along Route 66 since 1905.

Oklahoma Borough Fire Chief Don Polka said that the fire was suspicious, but the authorities continue to investigate.

Now, the state police need the public’s help identifying a 1999-2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck seen shortly before the incident.

The authorities want to talk with the driver of the truck, which was observed in the Belvedere parking area before the fire.

Earlier this month, state police said they wanted to talk with two people captured on a security camera walking near the building.

The State Police are asking that you call them at 724-832-3288 if you know the driver of that pickup.