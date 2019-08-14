



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Travis Hamilton was arrested in February after shooting a family dog following the Super Bowl.

Today, Hamilton appeared in court and pleaded no contest to a firearms violations and aggravated cruelty to animals involving death.

He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty and guilty to three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

According to the police, Hamilton was visiting friends on Belasco Avenue on Super Bowl Sunday. According to witnesses, after the game, residents and friends inside the house went to sleep. At approximately, 1:30 a.m., Hamilton allegedly shot the family dog, named Lucy.

The family forced Hamilton out of the house and tried to take the dog to a local animal hospital, but she died en route.

Hamilton was sentenced to an additional 11 to 23 months on the other charges, on top of the six months he has already be in jail for the firearms violation.

He also received seven years probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victims involved in the case.

Lastly, he is prohibited from owning any animals during the duration of his probationary sentence.