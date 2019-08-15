



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Questions remain following the death of a 13-year-old football player.

Jordan Duckett collapsed while running at practice and was pronounced dead at UPMC Children’s Hospital and now the league has to figure out what to do next.

The community gathered at Windgap Field on Thursday night in a great deal of pain, sorrow, and shock.

The Mustang Athletic Association director said they “need to show these kids how to cope with a grief this sudden and this deep.”

About 150 kids are in the Westside Mustangs Youth Athletic Association and they come from the West End, Greenway and the North Side.

The pastor from nearby Community of Grace AME Zion Church lives right across the street and came running to the field to help.

“Chartiers City, we’re almost one block away from being Mayberry, people don’t really that this is in the city,” said Gerald Akrie. “It’s a tight-knit community and something like this just galvanizes us even closer together, it really does. There’s baseball games, softball tournaments, sometimes I come over just to watch. Something like this, we all just have to take it personally.”

A huge amount of people gathered at the field to support and love one another.

Duckett’s family is expected to be there, but first, the athletic director wants to talk to them and then address the crowd and the children.

A vigil will follow after the meeting at 7:00.