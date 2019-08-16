Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new local community college class is out to help people from Western Pa. who are “tired of soundin’ like younz are from the ‘Burg ahnat.”
That’s the description for a CCAC class that is helping Pittsburghers ditch their accents once and for all.
According to CCAC’s course catalog, you can head dahn to this class starting in November.
The course description says the class will teach people how to subdue their Pittsburghese, and how they can use their new accent-less voices to “discuss” and “enlighten.”
If yinz want to hear more about the class, visit CCAC’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.