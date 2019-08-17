Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Roads in Oakland are shutting down over the weekend as more than 1,500 students move into Carnegie Mellon University.
Three streets will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Due to move-in day, the 4700 block of Fifth Avenue is expected to back up as Carnegie Mellon University welcomes 1,585 new students.
The following roads will be closed:
- 5100 block of Margaret Morrison Street, between Forbes Avenue and Tech Street
- 100 block of Tech Street, between Margaret Morrison Street and Schenley Drive
- 1000 block of Morewood Avenue between Fifth and Forbes avenues
While there will be some traffic in Oakland, the North Shore is also anticipating a large number of people for a doubleheader Pirates and Steelers game.
