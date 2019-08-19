  • KDKA TVOn Air

Diesel Pippert, Huron County Fair, Ohio


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Ohio 7th grader’s incredible act of charity is going viral.

According to a Facebook post by Western Reserve Schools, Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock money from the Huron County Fair to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

That amount totaled $15,000.

“His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives,” the school district said in the post.

The Facebook post has now been shared thousands of times, with thousands of comments.

“You have forever changed your community and world Diesel, and I hope you’re reminded of that in miraculous ways when the commotion fades,” one person wrote.

