Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Weather Possible, Gusty Winds A Big Concern
The rain chance continues through the day for places along I-70, extending into the Laurel Highlands.
Police Call Off Extensive Search For 2 Men Accused Of Stealing Vehicle
Two suspects remain on the run following an extensive search Tuesday morning near the South Busway in Brookline.
Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Weather Possible, Gusty Winds A Big Concern
The rain chance continues through the day for places along I-70, extending into the Laurel Highlands.
Pittsburgh Weather: Hot Temperatures Set To Last A Few More Days Before Cool Front Moves In
Yesterday’s high hit 89 degrees, but we could get a surprising break from the heat today with highs now expected to be in the mid-80s.
Baseball Report: Orioles Allowing Home Runs At Record Pace
The Orioles, enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history, look poised to break the single-season record for home runs allowed.
Reports: Antonio Brown Files New Grievance Against NFL Over Helmet Drama
Thought the helmet drama was over? Think again.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
Uber Expands 'No Talking' Rides And Launches Helicopter Service
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
PTL Links: August 20, 2019
August 20, 2019 at 9:42 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Market District
Cooking Corner Recipe
PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
Seven Springs Wine Festival
Eccentricity Designs
The Mall At Robinson
